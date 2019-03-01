TRIO OF OVERNIGHT HOUSE FIRES KEEP SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE BUSY

Sioux City Fire Rescue was kept busy Thursday night into the early hours of Friday with three separate house fires.

City Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph says the first occurred around 9:20 p.m Thursday at 2210 Douglas Street where fire was reported in the basement of the one-story single-family home:

OC…….or firefighters. :12

The residents discovered the fire when they arrived home and the house did sustain severe fire damage and was “red-tagged” by Sioux City Inspection Services.

While still operating there, another fire was reported at 2840 Memorial Drive where heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the one story single-family home.

The residents were home and safely evacuated with their pets.

That home was also “red-tagged”.

The third fire was reported at 2719 Lafayette Street at 4:30 a.m. when residents called 911 to report smoke coming from the walls.

The residents safely evacuated but the home sustained smoke damage throughout and was also “red-tagged”.

Aesoph says the three fires put a strain on the department’s resources:

OC……….third fire came in. ;29

Aesoph says there are no suspicious circumstances with any of the fires and the cause of each one remains under investigation.

He reminds residents to check their smoke alarms to ensure they work in the event of a fire and that free smoke alarms are available by calling Sioux City Fire Rescue at 279-6377.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH