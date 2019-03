SUSPECT WANTED IN 3 COUNTIES CAUGHT AFTER PURSUIT

A suspect wanted in several Northwest Iowa counties is in custody after a pursuit Thursday night in Le Mars.

31-year-old Jose Adrian Murillo Gaytan, also known as Jose or Adrian Murillo, was spotted by Le Mars officers driving a car in West Floyd Park around 11pm.

Several officers approached Murillo to take him into custody.

Dennis Morrice explains what happened next:

Murillo had several outstanding warrants from Plymouth, Woodbury, and Sioux Counties.