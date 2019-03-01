SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER NORTHSIDE PURSUIT

A Sioux City man is in custody facing several charges after a pursuit Thursday night.

33- year-old Travis Geigle is charged with felony eluding, OWI, speeding and other traffic counts.

Police attempted to pull over the SUV Geigle was driving around 10pm Thursday night because it did not have any license plates.

Court documents say Geigle refused to stop and drove along Hamilton Boulevard and the northside of Sioux City at speeds that at times exceeded 85 mph.

Police employed stop sticks to halt the pursuit.

Geigle was also wanted on a warrant out of South Dakota.

He’s in the Woodbury County Jail, held on $8000 bond.