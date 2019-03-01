SECURITY NATIONAL BANK DEBUTS NEW LOOK

One of Sioux City’s best known banks has a new look.

Security National Bank has unveiled a new logo and branding.

Marketing Director Troy Steensen says the bank is proud of its 135 year history, but about 18 months ago decided to ask customers and the community what could the bank do better:

OC……..of our identity. :19

That started with the bank logo, where the traditional “S” has been modernized but kept its primary color of blue, which Steensen says best represents the reliable personality of Security National Bank.

The Bank will also embrace a new slogan reflecting the company’s culture of customer service; that “Everything Matters”:

OC………banking needs, they matter. :21

The bank brought all of their employees together at the Orpheum Theater Thursday night to start the change:

OC…….and lit. :30

The bank’s debit cards will be reformatted to a vertical design, bringing chip technology to the forefront for a more intuitive and secure way to make a purchase.