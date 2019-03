NEW & FAMILIAR PRODUCTS APLENTY AT THE ANNUAL HOME SHOW

THE 62ND ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW IS UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

TERRI SCHELM, EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND, SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF NEW PRODUCTS ON DISPLAY AT THIS YEAR’S SHOW:

SCHELM SAYS AWARDS WERE PRESENTED THURSDAY NIGHT TO THE TOP EXHIBIT BOOTHS:

THERE’S ALSO PRIZES THAT HOME SHOW ATTENDEES CAN REGISTER TO WIN:

OVER 170 EXHIBITORS HAVE DISPLAYS ON EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NEEDS.

IF YOU GO, PARKING IS FREE AT THE DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP DURING ALL HOME SHOW HOURS.

THE EVENT RUNS FRIDAY UNTIL 8PM, SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO 8PM AND SUNDAY 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE CITY CONVENTION CENTER.