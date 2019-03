LOCAL 5TH GRADERS ENJOY “LOCK-IN” GAMES WITH LOCAL OFFICERS

OVER 400 5TH GRADERS FROM SIOUX CITY AREA SCHOOLS SPENT THEIR FRIDAY AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL PLAYING GAMES WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS THE LOCK-IN IS AN ANNUAL EVENT THAT BEGAN AS PART OF THE FORMER PROJECT DARE PROGRAM:

OC………..NEGATIVE INFLUENCES. :18

THE 5TH GRADERS TOOK PART IN A WIDE RANGE OF ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

OC………FOOTBALL GAMES. ;15

DUTLER SAYS THE EVENT IS ALSO A WAY FOR THE 5TH GRADERS TO MEET AND MAKE NEW FRIENDS FROM OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE COMMUNITY.