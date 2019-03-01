FOUR ARRESTED & CHARGED IN APARTMENT BURGLARY

Four suspects are in custody facing charges after they allegedly broke into a Sioux City apartment Friday morning and assaulted two people inside.
Police were dispatched to 901 Virginia Street for a report of a burglary in progress.
Officers arrived in time to witness the four suspects force their way into the apartment where the two victims inside were then assaulted.
One victim received a laceration to the forehead.
The injuries received by the other victim were minor.
Police say the four suspects believed a suspect from a sexual assault that took place Thursday night around 10:30 was inside the residence.
The sexual assault investigation is ongoing.
Drum
Trudell
The four suspects, 37-year-old Brennan Drum of Macy, Nebraska; and three transients, 36-year-old Jesse Trudell, 34-year-old Chauncey Tyndall, and 40-year-old Loudena Espinoza are all charged with first degree burglary.
Espinoza
They are currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail without bail.