FOUR ARRESTED & CHARGED IN APARTMENT BURGLARY

Four suspects are in custody facing charges after they allegedly broke into a Sioux City apartment Friday morning and assaulted two people inside.

Police were dispatched to 901 Virginia Street for a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived in time to witness the four suspects force their way into the apartment where the two victims inside were then assaulted.

One victim received a laceration to the forehead.

The injuries received by the other victim were minor.

Police say the four suspects believed a suspect from a sexual assault that took place Thursday night around 10:30 was inside the residence.

The sexual assault investigation is ongoing.

Drum

Trudell

The four suspects, 37-year-old Brennan Drum of Macy, Nebraska; and three transients, 36-year-old Jesse Trudell, 34-year-old Chauncey Tyndall, and 40-year-old Loudena Espinoza are all charged with first degree burglary.

Espinoza

They are currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail without bail.