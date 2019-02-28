NATE SAMSON TO RETURN TO EXPLORERS

The Sioux City Explorers announced that Nate Samson will play out his option and return for the 2019 season, which marks Samson’s 14th season in professional baseball, 5th with the X’s.

Samson racked up 141 hits last season, which is a new Sioux City franchise record, topping his previous record he set in 2016 with 137 hits.

Samson’s career .335 batting average with the X’s is also 3rd highest in franchise history.

turned in another impressive season with the X’s in 2018, ranking in the top 10 in the American Association in 5 offensive categories, including leading the league in batting average at .340.

Samson was 2nd in the league in hits (141) and runs scored (79), collected 73 RBIs (9th in AA), and stole 22 bases (10th in AA).

For his efforts, Samson was named an American Association All-Star for the third straight season.

In 2016, Samson produced one of the best individual seasons in Explorers franchise history, in which he became the franchise’s first player to be honored as the League Player of the Year.

Samson ranked in the top 3 in the American Association in 5 offensive statistical categories, including leading the league with 137 hits and in on base percentage at .424.

Samson began his professional career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Forest High School.