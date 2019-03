MID AMERICA AIR MUSEUM LOOKS TO FUTURE

THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION IS APPROACHING ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY, AND THE ORGANIZATION IS LOOKING FOR INPUT ON HOW TO IMPROVE.

THE FIRST OF TWO PUBLIC MEETINGS TOOK PLACE THURSDAY MORNING AND DIRECTOR LARRY FINLEY SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE AIR MUSEUM AND THE CITY BE TOURIST DESTINATION POINTS:

OC……….SIOUX CITY A DESTINATION. :13

ATTENDANCE HAS DROPPED FROM NEARLY 10,000 IN 2014 TO AROUND 3500 LAST YEAR.

FINLEY SAYS THE AIR MUSEUM INTENDS TO HOLD MORE EVENTS AND WANTS TO EXPAND PROGRAMMING:

OC………HERE FOR LEARNING. :13

THE AIR MUSEUM EXHIBITS RANGE FROM WORLD WAR ONE TO THE PRESENT, INCLUDING A LARGE DISPLAY ON UNITED FLIGHT 232.

THEY PLAN ON BRINGING IN VINTAGE AIRPLANES INCLUDING A B-29 BOMBER IN AUGUST.

FINLEY SAYS THE CHALLENGE REMAINS TO GET MORE PEOPLE THROUGH THEIR DOORS:

OC………..TO PUT SIGNAGE UP. :22

A SECOND MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THIS SATURDAY AT 10AM AT THE AIR MUSEUM LOCATED AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT OFF HARBOR DRIVE NEAR THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.