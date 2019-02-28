GARY DOLPHIN TO BE REINSTATED

Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, who was suspended last week for comments comparing a Maryland player to “King Kong” during a game, will be reinstated after the end of the season.

Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for the Hawkeyes, announced Wednesday that Dolphin will return to cover Iowa’s spring football practice.

Dolphin, who has been with Iowa since 1996, will be the Hawkeyes’ football and men’s basketball announcer again starting next season.

It was the second suspension for Dolphin this season.

He sat out two games after being caught on an open microphone criticizing Iowa guard Maishe Dailey in a win over Pittsburgh in late November.