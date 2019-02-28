ERNST DOUBTS HOUSE GUN CONTROL BILL WILL MAKE SENATE FLOOR

U-S Senator Joni Ernst doesn’t believe the gun control legislation which passed the U-S House on Wednesday will ever see the light of day in the Senate.

The bill would require background checks for virtually all sales of firearms nationwide.

Ernst, a Republican, questions the intent of the legislation, which was pushed through the Democratic-majority House.

Under current law, background checks only have to be done by licensed gun dealers, not those who are unlicensed.

Ernst remains skeptical of the first gun control legislation to pass the House in more than two decades.

Iowa Congressman Steve King, a Republican, voted against what he called “a resolution that seeks to place unconstitutional restrictions on the God-given, 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms enshrined for all Americans in our Constitution.”

King urged President Trump to veto the bill, should it reach his desk.