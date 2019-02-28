BEKINS APARTMENT DEVELOPER FINED FOR ASBESTOS VIOLATIONS

The company that owns the former Bekins Department Store and Warehouse building at 4th and Wesley Parkway has agreed to pay a $4000 fine to the State of Iowa.

Midnight LLC is the holding company that owns the building that is being converted into apartments.

The company was cited by the Department of Natural Resources for failing to properly remove asbestos during renovations of the building.

A D-N-R inspector determined there was asbestos in the ceiling and on the basement floor that workers had walked through after pipe insulation was cut away in the basement of the old building.

The D-N-R says Midnight LLC avoided the costs associated with proper removal of the asbestos and delayed the costs of disposal.

Asbestos can cause cancer and it’s not stated in the D-N-R documents how many workers may have been exposed to the material.