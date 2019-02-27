SOUTH DAKOTA SENATE REJECTS SHORTENING ABSENTEE VOTING

A South Dakota Senate panel has scrapped a bill that would have cut the time allowed for early voting in the state by two weeks.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 8-1 Wednesday against the bill.

The measure would have reduced the absentee voting window from 46 days to 32 days.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett and a series of county elections officials opposed the bill.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says the average beginning point for early voting is 22 days before an election.