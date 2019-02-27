IOWA PORK PRODUCERS HELP FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND

Area members from the Iowa Pork Producers Association presented a $1,685 check to the Food Bank of Siouxland Wednesday to help store and transport pork products from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The local gift was part of a $25,000 total donation from the Iowa Pork Producers to six Iowa’s food banks.

Board member Bill Tentinger of Le Mars says it’s part of the pork producer’s “We Care” program:

Jennifer Hart of the Food Bank of Siouxland says the donation is very important to area clients in need of protein:

The food, which includes frozen and canned pork, have been provided through USDA to food banks as a result of ongoing trade disputes.

Unlike normal USDA food distributions, these “trade mitigation” products have not come with funding for storage and distribution.