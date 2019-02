62ND ANNUAL HOME SHOW OPENS THURSDAY AT CONVENTION CENTER

THE 62ND ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW OPENS THURSDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

TERRI SCHELM, EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND, SAYS OVER 170 EXHIBITORS HAVE DISPLAYED EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NEEDS:

THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW HOTEL MEANS THE VENDORS HAD TO MOVE EVERYTHING IN THROUGH THE CONVENTION CENTER’S FRONT ENTRANCE THIS YEAR.

SCHELM SAYS THE MOVE-IN HAS GONE WELL:

PARKING IS FREE AT THE DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP DURING ALL HOME SHOW HOURS.

THE EVENT RUNS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM, SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO 8PM AND SUNDAY 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE CITY CONVENTION CENTER.