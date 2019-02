SENIOR TRASH COLLECTION DISCOUNT TO CONTINUE FOR NOW

THE DISCOUNT SENIOR CITIZENS RECEIVE EACH MONTH IN SIOUX CITY FOR THEIR GARBAGE PICKUP BILL WILL CONTINUE FOR NOW.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 MONDAY EVENING TO DEFER ELIMINATING THE DISCOUNT UNTIL THE IOWA LEGISLATURE TAKES ACTION ON THE ISSUE.

THE STATE AUDITOR ISSUED AN OPINION IN AUGUST OF 2016 THAT THE DISCOUNT IS ILLEGAL.

THE SENIOR DISCOUNT IS CURRENTLY $12.05 PER MONTH, COMPARED TO THE REGULAR MONTHLY FEE OF $16.30 PER MONTH.

STATE SENATORS JIM CARLIN AND JACKIE SMITH OF SIOUX CITY ARE WORKING ON A BILL TO MAKE THE SENIOR DISCOUNT LEGAL.

THE COUNCIL ALSO VOTED 5-0 ON THE SECOND READING OF A TWO PER CENT RATE HIKE FOR TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTION.