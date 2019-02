PLYMOUTH COUNTY PHONE SCAM TARGETS PEOPLE WITH OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A NEW PHONE SCAM IS TARGETING PEOPLE WHO HAVE OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.

THE SHERIFF SAYS TWO PEOPLE HAVE RECEIVED CALLS FROM SOMEONE CLAIMING THAT THEIR WARRANTS WILL BE FORGIVEN IF THEY PURCHASE GIFT CARDS FOR A DEPUTY.

THE SCAMMER ASKS THEIR INTENDED VICTIM TO GO TO A LOCAL STORE FOR PAYPAL OR OTHER WAYS TO TAKE CARE OF THE WARRANTS.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DOES NOT ASK FOR GIFT CARDS, PERSONAL INFORMATION OR PAYMENTS TO TAKE CARE OF FINES OR WARRANTS.

IF YOU RECEIVE A SIMILAR CALL, YOU SHOULD CONTACT LOCAL AUTHORITIES IMMEDIATELY.