LAWMAKERS DISCUSS FUNDING IOWA FUTURE READY PROGRAM

A plan to provide 22 million dollars in scholarships, paid internships and other incentives to students in the “STEM” fields of science, technology, engineering and math is under development at the statehouse.

The so-called “Future Ready” initiative is the top legislative priority of Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.

While the outline for the initiative has been in place since last year, there’s been no funding to pass along to students.

Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City says both Democrats and Republicans recognize the state must spend more to address the workforce shortage.

Republican Brian Best of Glidden says in addition to helping students get four-year degrees, it will help finance short-term training programs, too.

The governor’s Future Ready Iowa goal is to have 70 percent of Iowa workers earn a college degree or advanced training after they finish high school.

Just 58 percent of Iowa workers between the ages of 25 and 64 have met those goals today.

Radio Iowa