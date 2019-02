DONATED DOGHOUSES READY FOR 4-LEGGED OCCUPANTS

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A DOG HOUSE FOR YOUR FOUR LEGGED FAMILY MEMBER, SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP HAS A COUPLE OF DOZEN PET HOUSES TO GIVE AWAY.

DIRECTOR CINDY RARRAT SAYS THEY RECENTLY RECEIVED A DONATION OF SEVERAL DOG HOUSES:

RARRAT SAYS THE DOGHOUSES ARE FREE FOR THOSE WHO APPLY TO GET ONE:

RARRAT REMINDS PEOPLE THAT THEIR DOGS NEED A PLACE OF SHELTER IF THEY ARE OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME DURNG THESE COLD TEMPERATURES:

YOU MAY APPLY FOR A DOGHOUSE ONLINE AT SIOUX CITY ANIMAL RESCUE DOT COM OR STOP BY THEIR FACILITY AT 2400 HAWKEYE DRIVE.