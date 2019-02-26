CITY COUNCIL SAYS NO TO WESTSIDE CELL PHONE TOWER PROPOSAL

The Sioux City Council has rejected a proposal by U.S. Cellular to build a new cell phone tower at the old Roosevelt School at 2015 West 6th Street.

Several residents came to the council meeting to oppose the tower but nobody from U.S. Cellular showed up.

That got the hearing off to a rocky start when a motion was made to delay the hearing.

Mayor Bob Scott took U.S. Cellular to task for not letting the citizens know they were not coming to Monday’s hearing;

Council members Dan Moore and Pete Groetken pushed to delay the hearing, but Alex Watters and Rhonda Capron sided with the Mayor to vote to have the hearing without the cell company, since they failed to show:

After voting to reject the delay, the council heard from several residents who were opposed to the project.

The council then voted 5-0 to reject the cell tower proposal.