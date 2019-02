The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars will close March 1st for the final phase of an extensive remodel of the attraction.

The project will be complete in time for Le Mars’ annual Ice Cream Days, which runs from June 12th – 16th.

When the parlor reopens in June, visitors will enjoy interactive exhibits highlighting the history of ice cream and how signature flavors are made at Wells.

The Parlor will also debut Downtown Le Mars’ first outdoor rooftop seating area.