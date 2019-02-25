WWE TO RETURN TO TYSON EVENTS CENTER

For the first time in over two years, the WWE is returning to Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.

The World Wrestling Entertainment card will take place on Monday, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Headlining the card is A.J. Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship.

Promoters say Asuka and Charlotte flair will tangle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Tickets starting at $17.50 go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. online at TysonCenter.com and at the Tyson Events Center Box Office.