STUB GRAY SHOOTING RANGE TO RE-OPEN FRIDAY

The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will reopen this Friday, March 1st, at 9 a.m.

The range will be open daily from March 1st through December 31st, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range.

Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 Individual or Family Annual Permits can be purchased online through the Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.

Shooters are also required to register at the check-in station.