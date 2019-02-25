SIOUX CITY DIOCESE TO RELEASE LIST OF PRIESTS CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux City will release a list of 28 priests who they say have been credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors while serving in the diocese.

The Diocese has scheduled a news conference at 1:30 Monday afternoon where Bishop R. Walker Nickless and other officials will release the list.

The Diocesan Review Board investigated every allegation and determined if it was credible.

The list was finalized over the last several months and includes a review of all priest files dating back to the beginning of the diocese in 1902.

The announcement comes after Pope Francis held a summit at the Vatican the past few days where the Pope promised that guidelines used by national bishops conferences to prevent abuse and punish perpetrators will be reviewed and strengthened.

Following the news conference, the list will be available on the diocese website at www.scdiocese.org.