MORE GROUNDWATER TESTING LIKELY AT 185TH AIR BASE

An Iowa Air National Guard official says the agency supports further testing for groundwater contamination at the 185th Air Guard base in Sioux City.

A preliminary U.S. military report shows high levels of toxic PFAS chemicals are present and may be spreading.

Iowa Air Guard Brigadier General Shawn Ford says there are an estimated 189 private wells in the area.

Ford says he’s concerned about potential community impacts and supports further testing on and off the base.

If any off-base contamination is found and linked to the military, Ford says the Air Force will provide alternatives, such as filtration systems or bottled water.

The chemicals are linked to firefighting foams, which the guard stopped using in 2016.

The final report is due out in April.

Radio Iowa