IOWA LEGISLATURE CONTINUES WORK ON SPORTS BETTING BILLS

The Iowa House and Senate are considering two similar plans to legalize sports betting after hearing from several competing interests that want a stake in the potential new industry.

Both would allow casinos to host in-person and mobile sports betting.

The House version does not require a trip to the casino to sign up for placing bets with a smart phone app.

Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton is leading the House effort to craft a plan to legalize sports betting.

OC………quicker.” :03

Kaufmann’s bill also sets a state tax rate on the casinos’ sports betting revenue at six-and-three-quarters percent.

Senators working on the issue say they’ll decide on the tax rate later.

Des Moines Democratic Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines says that’s the main component of any plan.

OC……….than revenue.” :08

The sports betting bills in the legislature also make it legal for Iowans to claim huge fantasy sports prizes from sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Iowans can participate in on-line fantasy sports now, but they can’t legally claim more than 200-dollars in prizes in a 24-hour period.

Radio Iowa

………………………