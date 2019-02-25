HILL SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CHARGES

A New Mexico man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted in Sioux City last September 27th following a two day jury trial.

42-year-old William Thomas Hill of Bloomfield New Mexico was sentence to 21 years and 10 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand.

Hill had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Hill was a leader in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in the Sioux City area, and had recruited others to bring meth from California to sell in the Sioux City area.

Hill is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.