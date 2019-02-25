DAVID BALDACCI – THE STARS BELOW: The Final Showdown (Vega Jane #4)

Author: David Baldacci

Book: THE STARS BELOW: The Final Showdown (Vega Jane #4)

Publishing: Scholastic Press (February 26, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From the beginning, the fight was coming. Vega Jane fought her way out of the village where she was born, crossed a wilderness filled with vicious creatures, and raised a ragtag army behind her. But each triumph earned through grit and pain only brought her closer to him.

Necro. A sorcerer whose unspeakable evil is matched only by his magical power.

Vega and Necro are on a collision course. The clash between his awesome power and her iron will is going to shake the stars down. Their fight will seal their fates . . . and determine the future of their world.

The battle rages in The Stars Below, the furious conclusion to legendary storyteller David Baldacci’s #1 global bestselling Vega Jane series.