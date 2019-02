BLOWING SNOW ACROSS MUCH OF I-29 FROM SIOUX CITY TO MISSOURI VALLEY

While snow plows have been clearing much of the metro area roadways in Sioux City, the Iowa DOT says travel is still risky on much of Interstate 29.

Between Exit 71: I-680 (1 mile south of the Missouri Valley area) and the South Dakota border at Sioux City much of the roadway is covered with snow.

The DOT advised not to travel as of 11am Sunday.

Iowa DOT photo of I-29 near Onawa