TWO INJURED IN SIOUX CITY SHOOTING

Sioux City Police say two people were injured in a shooting incident early Saturday morning on the city’s westside.

Police say the incident happened just before 4am near the intersection of W 5th and Market Street.

One of the victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment of an apparent gun-related injury.

Later, a second person also arrived at the hospital for treatment from a non-life threatening gun wound.

That person was treated and released while the first victim remains hospitalized.

The names of the victims have not been released at the incident remains under investigation.