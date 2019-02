THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF SPILLED SOYBEANS CLOSES STREET

NOBODY WAS INJURED BUT A LOT OF SOYBEANS WERE SPILLED WHEN AN OVERLOADED SEMI TRAILER CARRYING SOYBEANS REAR ENDED ANOTHER SEMI’S TRAILER ALSO LOADED WITH SOYBEANS DURING THE NOON HOUR FRIDAY.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED NEAR CARGILL AT THE 500 BLOCK OF HOEVEN WHERE THE TRUCKS WERE HEADING TO DROP OFF THEIR LOADS AT THE ELEVATOR.

BOTH TRUCKS WERE FROM THE SAME COMPANY AND POLICE SAY WHEN THE LEAD TRUCK CAME TO A FULL STOP, THE FOLLOWING SEMI SLID INTO THE REAR OF THE TRAILER, RUPTURING IT.

AROUND 20,000 POUNDS OF SOYBEANS SPILLED OUT OF THE DAMAGED TRAILER AND THE STREET WAS CLOSED FOR OVER THREE HOURS FOR CLEANUP OF THE SPILL.

THE DRIVER THAT CAUSED THE COLLISION WAS CITED BY POLICE FOR FAILURE TO STOP AND WAS ALSO CITED BY THE IOWA D-O-T FOR HAVING A LOAD OVER THE LEGAL LIMIT IN HIS TRAILER.

Photo courtesy KMEG