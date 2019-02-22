KING REASSURES VOTERS HE WILL SEEK A 10TH TERM IN CONGRESS

Iowa Congressman Steve King is again reassuring voters he will run for re-election in 2020, despite the controversies surrounding him from a New York Times interview where he made the comment “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – how did that language become offensive?”
King was stripped of his House committee assignments shortly after that.
The 4th District Republican was interviewed by I-P-T-V’s “Iowa Press” program Thursday and was asked about the controversy by moderator David Yepsen:
OC………..has done continually.” :07
King says certain phrases have been “weaponized” by critics on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.
He says that’s why Republicans lost House seats in 2018 — and he nearly lost his own race.
OC………..the New York Times.” ;16
King says he’d have no real influence on committees since Republicans lost the majority in the House.
King has served in congress since January of 2003 and will be seeking a 10th term in 2020.
He suggests a vote against him is a vote against President Trump’s agenda.
OC…………and support me.”:24
Several Republicans in the fourth congressional district have announced they intend to challenge King in the G-O-P primary election next year.
King’s appearance on Iowa Public Television will be broadcast Friday night at 7:30 p.m.