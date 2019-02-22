KING REASSURES VOTERS HE WILL SEEK A 10TH TERM IN CONGRESS

Iowa Congressman Steve King is again reassuring voters he will run for re-election in 2020, despite the controversies surrounding him from a New York Times interview where he made the comment “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – how did that language become offensive?”

King was stripped of his House committee assignments shortly after that.

The 4th District Republican was interviewed by I-P-T-V’s “Iowa Press” program Thursday and was asked about the controversy by moderator David Yepsen:

King says certain phrases have been “weaponized” by critics on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

He says that’s why Republicans lost House seats in 2018 — and he nearly lost his own race.

King says he’d have no real influence on committees since Republicans lost the majority in the House.

King has served in congress since January of 2003 and will be seeking a 10th term in 2020.

He suggests a vote against him is a vote against President Trump’s agenda.

Several Republicans in the fourth congressional district have announced they intend to challenge King in the G-O-P primary election next year.

King’s appearance on Iowa Public Television will be broadcast Friday night at 7:30 p.m.