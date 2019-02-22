BIBLER SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON

A Le Mars, Iowa man has been sentenced to prison for the murder of his sister.

36-year-old Thomas Bibler had been charged with second-degree murder for stabbing 27-year-old Shannon Bogh to death outside her home in Le Mars in June of 2016.

Judge Jeffrey Neary found Bibler was guilty in a bench trial that concluded in January.

Neary pronounced sentence Friday in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars:

OC……….70 per cent. ;26

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond read a victim’s impact statement from Bogh’s mother.

Bibler did not make any statement at the sentencing hearing.

Judge Neary commented at the conclusion of his sentencing of Bibler:

OC……..plain and simple tragedy. :17

Neary denied a motion from Bibler’s attorney requesting a new trial in the case before he issued the sentence.

Bibler will be transferred to the Iowa Department of Corrections to serve his term.

Updated 3:40pm 2/22/19

———————————-

A Le Mars, Iowa man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for the murder of his sister.

36-year-old Thomas Bibler had been charged with second-degree murder for stabbing Shannon Bogh to death outside her home in Le Mars in June of 2016.

Bibler was found guilty in a bench trial that concluded in January.

Judge Jeffrey Neary also ordered Bibler to pay restitution to family members as part of the sentence.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond read a victim’s impact statement from Bogh’s mother.

Bibler did not make any statement at the sentencing hearing.

Neary denied a motion from Bibler’s attorney requesting a new trial in the case before he issued the sentence in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.

Bibler must serve a minimum of 70% of the 50 years before he could be parolled.