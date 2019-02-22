BANK ROBBERY SUSPECTS PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES

Two Sioux City residents accused of robbing a Le Mars bank in December have pleaded not guilty to federal bank robbery charges.

Phillip White and Karen Merrick entered their pleas Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Prosecutors say White robbed the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars on December 12th, taking $16,190 from a bank employee.

Merrick drove a U-Haul van as the getaway vehicle.

Officers managed to flatten the van’s tires after a pursuit and arrest the pair.

State charges against the two suspects were dropped earlier this month in favor of the federal prosecution.

Their trial has been set for April 1st in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.