COUNTERFEIT $20’S SHOWING UP AGAIN IN THE MIDWEST

Area authorities have been notified that counterfeit $20 bills are again being circulated in the Midwest.

Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says his department was recently made aware of the problem:

He says the feel and texture of the counterfeit bills will be different than what you are used to:

The Le Mars Police Chief says there are also some other obvious signs showing the money is fake:

If you suspect you received a fake currency bill, you should contact your local police or your bank.

Both have procedures they follow to notify federal authorities.