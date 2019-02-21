COUNTERFEIT $20’S SHOWING UP AGAIN IN THE MIDWEST

Area authorities have been notified that counterfeit $20 bills are again being circulated in the Midwest.
Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says his department was recently made aware of the problem:
He says the feel and texture of the counterfeit bills will be different than what you are used to:
The Le Mars Police Chief says there are also some other obvious signs showing the money is fake:
If you suspect you received a fake currency bill, you should contact your local police or your bank.
Both have procedures they follow to notify federal authorities.