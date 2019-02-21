BIBLER TO BE SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER

A Le Mars, Iowa man will be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of the murder of his sister more than 2 1/2 years ago.

36-year-old Thomas Bibler will be sentenced to prison for second-degree murder for stabbing Shannon Bogh to death outside her home in Le Mars in June of 2016.

Judge Jeffrey Neary will sentence Bibler at 1pm in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.

Second degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Bibler was found guilty in a bench trial that concluded in January.

Bibler’s attorney has filed a motion to request a new trial, and the Plymouth County Attorney has filed his own motion to resist that motion.