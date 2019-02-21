185TH AIR GUARD TO CHANGE COMMAND IN MARCH

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard will conduct change of command and deployment recognition ceremonies next weekend at their base.

Colonel Mark Muckey will officially take command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing from the current Commander, Colonel Larry Christensen at the ceremony.

Christensen has been Wing Commander since 2014 and plans to continue working as the Chief of Staff of the Iowa Air National Guard, Headquartered at Camp Dodge near Des Moines.

A native of Sioux City, Colonel Mark Muckey originally joined the 185th Fighter Wing in 1984.

Muckey is a KC-135 pilot and has served in various capacities most recently as the Advisor to the Air Mobility Command Inspector General at Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis.

The deployment recognition ceremony will honor unit members who deployed from May of 2015 through August of 2018.

During that time 457 unit members deployed to 13 different locations for from 30 to 277 days.

Some Airmen deployed up to four times during this time.

The events will not be open to the general public because of limited parking and security reasons.