Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Christopher McDonald has been named by Gov. Kim Reynolds as the newest justice on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday morning in Des Moines:

Born in Thailand to a Vietnamese mother and a Scottish/Irish father, the 44-year-old McDonald says he embraces the expectations placed on him as the court’s first minority.

McDonald is Reynolds’ second supreme court appointment.