HICKENLOOPER TO TEST POLITICAL WATERS IN SIOUX CITY

Another of the growing number of potential Democratic candidates for president will be in Sioux City this Saturday.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will hold a meet and greet with local residents at the Pierce Street Coffee Works located at 1920 Pierce Street.

Hickenlooper served the last two terms as Colorado’s Governor, and has formed a political action group known as the “Giddy Up” PAC.

He has not formally announced he is running for president yet.

The event will take place from 10am until 11am.