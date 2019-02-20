HELP PUBLIC SAFETY BY DIGGING OUT YOUR FIRE HYDRANT

With a combined foot of snow or more around the region this past week, neighborhood fire hydrants have been buried in some locations.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper reminds residents to help keep snow away from the fire hydrants in their city:

Schipper is asking residents to help firefighters out by clearing a path around the hydrant near their home:

Schipper says fire crews can’t get around to all 600 plus hydrants in Le Mars to clear them, but if the public helps, it ensures a faster response if there is a fire in their neighborhood.