ELEVEN VEHICLES CRASH IN I-80 NEBRASKA PILEUP

Eleven vehicles including nine semis were involved in multiple crashes that occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 between Giltner and Aurora Nebraska.

The first crash around 9:10 a.m. involved two semi-tractor/trailers that crashed and jackknifed, blocking eastbound traffic on I-80 near mile marker 328.

Additional vehicles then became involved in a chain reaction crash, including four more semis and a Jeep Cherokee.

Another pair of semis traveling together were unable to stop, with one striking the other, pushing it into the Jeep Cherokee.

A passenger in the Cherokee from Indiana sustained life threatening injuries and was flown to a Kearney hospital.

Another semi then jackknifed while attempting to avoid the stopped traffic.

Moments later, another crash occurred with a minivan and two of the semis.

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene and cleared the road.

Weather conditions were a factor in the crashes.

Photos by Nebraska State Patrol