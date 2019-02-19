SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINS AT 8PM TUESDAY

A snow emergency has been declared by Mayor Scott to take effect beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Vehicles should park on the odd numbered side of the street beginning Tuesday, February 19.

They should be moved to the even side of the street beginning Wednesday, February 20 at 7:00 a.m.

If there is a No Parking sign on the street, vehicles are NOT permitted to park there and must be moved to another location.