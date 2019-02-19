REYNOLDS WON’T APPEAL HEARTBEAT BILL BAN

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will not appeal a district court judge’s ruling that struck down the six-week abortion ban she signed into law last year.

Reynolds said in a written statement she sees no path for getting the case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republican Senator Jake Chapman of Adel says given recent rulings on abortion from the Iowa Supreme Court, that’s a prudent choice.

OC….IN TODAY :10

Chapman says this will heighten interest for an amendment to Iowa’s Constitution, stating the document does not protect abortion rights.

House Republican Leader Chris Hagenow of Urbandale says banning abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected was important to G-O-P lawmakers.

OC….DISAPPOINTING :07

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s executive director says having the district court ruling that struck down the six-week abortion ban go unchallenged “is a victory for every Iowan who has ever needed or will need a safe, legal abortion.”