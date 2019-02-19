REYNOLDS SIGNS PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING BILLS

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed two education funding bills into law that provide a 2 percent increase in state per-pupil funding for the budget year beginning in July:

The measures boost per-pupil support from the state general fund to nearly $3.3 billion:

The second bill provides schools $21.3 million, including funding for transportation in districts where the cost of busing students is higher.

Reynolds was joined by a group of elementary school students as she signed the bills in a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Iowa Capitol.