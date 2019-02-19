AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR PERSON WHO JUMPED FROM I-29 RAILROAD BRIDGE

Sioux City Police are investigating a report of a person who reportedly jumped off the railroad bridge south of Floyd Boulevard over Interstate 29 just after 11am Tuesday.

An eyewitness driving by told police he saw what he believed to be a person fall from the bridge into the river.

Police checked the area and found footprints in the snow leading onto the bridge.

Lt. Chris Groves of the Sioux City Police says conditions on the Missouri River were unsafe so a search boat could not be launched;

Groves says an aerial search was undertaken to try to locate the person:

D-O-T traffic cameras showed a person walking onto the bridge, disappear from camera view, and then an object is seen falling from the bridge.