IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICTS HAVE OPTIONS TO MAKE UP SNOW DAYS

Many rural school districts in Northwest Iowa have had to cancel school or have late starts because of snow this winter, and it’s been worse across the rest of the state.

That’s led to the Iowa Department of Education getting a lot of calls and questions as the number of school days canceled by winter weather continues to mount.

Director Ryan Wise says making up the days depends on whether school districts set their yearly calendar based a set number of hours or a set number of days.

School districts had to tack missed days onto the end of the school year or cut short spring break to make up missed days before the hour option was added with a change in state law 2014.

Wise says it’s become the calendar of choice.

Schools that use the 180-day calendar need to have students in class for a minimum number of hours to qualify as a day.

Each district makes its own decision on when the weather is too bad to hold classes.

He says in some Iowa districts over 10 days of school have been missed because of the snow.