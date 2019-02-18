HONOR FLIGHT PLANNED FOR VETERANS OF MIDDLE EAST CONFLICTS

Recent “honor flights” have recognized veterans of World War Two, Korea and Vietnam, but now a new honor flight is being organized for those who served in conflicts in the Middle East.

Bill Williams, co-founder of the non-profit group Patriotic Productions which puts on the flights, says this new flight to Washington D-C for veterans from western Iowa and Nebraska will be limited.

OC………”Iraq Afghanistan” :10

Bronze Star recipients are also welcome to apply for the flight, scheduled for May 24th.

Williams says some other V-I-Ps will also be making the journey.

OC…… “and Afghanistan” :12

The chartered jet will fly out of Omaha’s Eppley Airfield for a day-long tour of Washington D-C, including stops at several war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknowns.

There will be a special homecoming in Omaha that night.

OC………”them home” :20

The last honor flight, which was for Vietnam veterans, saw a crowd of about seven-thousand gathered at the Omaha airport to welcome the veterans back to town.

Veterans of Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan who earned the Purple Heart or Bronze Star can apply for the May flight.

Applications are available at the website: www.patrioticproductions.org.

Radio Iowa