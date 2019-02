ANOTHER JUDGE WILL PRESIDE OVER JORDAN HENRY MURDER CASE

THE JUDGE ASSIGNED TO THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND ARSON HAS REMOVED HIMSELF FROM THE CASE.

JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN HAS RECUSED HIMSELF FROM PRESIDING OVER THE CASE OF 29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY BECAUSE HE PREVIOUSLY REPRESENTED HENRY IN PAST YEARS IN AN UNRELATED MATTER.

HENRY IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL IN JANUARY.

HE HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY AND A JULY 9TH TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN WILL NOW PRESIDE OVER HENRY’S TRIAL

HENRY REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $502,000 BOND.