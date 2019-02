SNOW FINDS ITS WAY BACK TO SIOUX CITY

After missing Sioux City much of the winter, significant snow fell in the metro area Saturday night and Sunday.

Sioux City had officially received around three and a half inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Much of the surrounding region had more snow though, with just over 8 inches of snow in Des Moines by midday Sunday, with totals a little higher in parts of southwest Iowa.

About 6 inches of snow was reported in the Omaha area.

More significant snow is forecast Tuesday night.