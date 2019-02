POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY DEPUTY INJURED DURING TRAFFIC STOP

A POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY DEPUTY MAKING A TRAFFIC STOP NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS WAS INJURED EARLY SATURDAY WHEN A SEMI CRASHED INTO HIS S-U-V.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD DEPUTY ADAM FIELDS WAS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF I-29 NORTHBOUND NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS AROUND 4AM WITH HIS EMERGENCY LIGHTS FLASHING.

A SEMI DRIVEN BY 26-YEAR-OLD AUSTIN OLIVER OF BRONSON STRUCK THE DEPUTY’S VEHICLE, CROSSED THE MEDIAN AND WENT OVER THE SOUTHBOUND LANES AND JACKNIFED INTO A DITCH.

THE PATROL SAYS OLIVER HAD FALLEN ASLEEP WHEN HIS SEMI CRASHED INTO THE DRIVER’S SIDE OF THE DEPUTY’S S-U-V.

DEPUTY FIELDS WAS STILL WEARING HIS SEATBELT WHEN THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED.

HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A COUNCIL BLUFFS HOSPITAL AFTER SUFFERING A LEG INJURY..